Unique Prime Factorization

Unique Prime Factorization

Understanding Unique Prime Factorization

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Every number greater than 1 can be broken down into prime numbers multiplied together. For example, $12 = 2 × 2 × 3$. This unique breakdown is called its prime factorization.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What is the prime factorization of $36$?

2

Intermediate

Real-World Problem

You have $72$ candies to distribute equally among friends. Here, 'greatest number of friends' means the largest divisor of $72$. Use prime factorization to determine this number.
3

Intermediate

Thinking Challenge

Consider the number $1001$. Determine its prime factorization.

4

Advanced

What is the prime factorization of $1386$?

Recap

