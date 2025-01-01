Understanding Unique Prime Factorization
Every number greater than 1 can be broken down into prime numbers multiplied together. For example, $12 = 2 × 2 × 3$. This unique breakdown is called its prime factorization.
What is the prime factorization of $36$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $72$ candies to distribute equally among friends. Here, 'greatest number of friends' means the largest divisor of $72$. Use prime factorization to determine this number.
What is the prime factorization of $1386$?
