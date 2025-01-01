Skip to main content
Least Common Multiples (LCMs)

Master least common multiples (LCMs) with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Least Common Multiples (LCMs)

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

To find the LCM of two numbers, list their multiples until you find the smallest one they share. For example, for 4 and 5: multiples of 4 are 4, 8, 12, 16, 20; multiples of 5 are 5, 10, 15, 20. They both share 20, so LCM(4,5) = 20.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the LCM of $4$ and $5$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have two friends. One visits every 4 days, and another every 6 days. When will they both visit on the same day again?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the LCM of three numbers: $6, 9,$ and $12$. What is the smallest number that all three divide evenly into?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Find the LCM of $14, 20,$ and $28$.

Recap

Watch & Learn

