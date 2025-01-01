Least Common Multiples (LCMs)

Beginner Explanation

To find the LCM of two numbers, list their multiples until you find the smallest one they share. For example, for 4 and 5: multiples of 4 are 4, 8, 12, 16, 20; multiples of 5 are 5, 10, 15, 20. They both share 20, so LCM(4,5) = 20.