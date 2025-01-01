Skip to main content
Congruent Triangles on the Coordinate Plane

Understanding Congruent Triangles on the Coordinate Plane

In the coordinate plane, we can use the distance formula to find the lengths of the sides of a triangle. If the lengths of the sides of two triangles are equal, then they are congruent.
Are the triangles with vertices A(1,2), B(3,4), C(2,3) and D(1,2), E(3,4), F(5,6) congruent?

A sports field is designed in the shape of a triangle with vertices at coordinates A(2,3), B(5,7), C(1,4). Another field is planned with vertices at D(3,4), E(6,8), F(2,5). Are these fields going to be the same size and shape?
What possible isometry transformations can map triangle ABC with vertices A(1,1), B(3,1), C(2,3) onto triangle DEF with vertices D(1,1), E(1,3), F(3,2)?

Are triangles with vertices A(1,2), B(3,4), C(2,3) and D(-1,-2), E(-3,-4), F(-2,-3) congruent?

