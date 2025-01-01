Understanding Congruent Triangles on the Coordinate Plane
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In the coordinate plane, we can use the distance formula to find the lengths of the sides of a triangle. If the lengths of the sides of two triangles are equal, then they are congruent.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Sports Field Design
A sports field is designed in the shape of a triangle with vertices at coordinates A(2,3), B(5,7), C(1,4). Another field is planned with vertices at D(3,4), E(6,8), F(2,5). Are these fields going to be the same size and shape?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What possible isometry transformations can map triangle ABC with vertices A(1,1), B(3,1), C(2,3) onto triangle DEF with vertices D(1,1), E(1,3), F(3,2)?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.