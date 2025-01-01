Skip to main content
Master

Congruent Triangles

Master congruent triangles with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Congruent Triangles

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Congruent triangles are triangles that have the same size and shape. This means that all corresponding sides and angles are equal.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which of the following conditions would not be sufficient to prove that triangles are congruent?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Field Day Challenge

Your school is having a field day and you're in charge of setting up the three-legged race. You need to mark a triangular path for the race. You have a rope of 50 feet and you want all sides of the triangle to be equal. How long should each side be?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider two right triangles, $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$, with $\angle ABC$ and $\angle DEF$ as the right angles. If $AB = DE, BC = EF$, and $AC \neq DF$, are the two triangles congruent?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is not a pair of congruent triangles?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.