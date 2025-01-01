Understanding Congruent Triangles
Congruent triangles are triangles that have the same size and shape. This means that all corresponding sides and angles are equal.
Field Day Challenge
Your school is having a field day and you're in charge of setting up the three-legged race. You need to mark a triangular path for the race. You have a rope of 50 feet and you want all sides of the triangle to be equal. How long should each side be?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
Think About This
Consider two right triangles, $\triangle ABC$ and $\triangle DEF$, with $\angle ABC$ and $\angle DEF$ as the right angles. If $AB = DE, BC = EF$, and $AC \neq DF$, are the two triangles congruent?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
