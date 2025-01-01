Understanding Translations
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A translation slides a figure in the coordinate plane without rotation or resizing. Use $P'(x + a, y + b)$ for simple translations.
1
Translate the point $P(3, 4)$ 2 units right and 5 units up. What is the new point?
2
Teenager Scenario
If a skateboarder starts at point $Q(-2, 3)$ and moves 4 units left and 7 units down, where does the skateboarder end up?
3
Think About This
Translate the vertices of $\triangle ABC$ with $A(1, 2)$, $B(4, 3)$, and $C(6, 1)$ 3 units down and 2 units left.
4
A rectangle has vertices at $(1, 1)$, $(5, 1)$, $(1, 4)$, and $(5, 4)$. If translated 3 units right and 2 units up, what is the location of the upper right vertex?
Recap
