Understanding Rotations

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A rotation turns a figure around a fixed point called the center of rotation. For example, a $90^\circ$ rotation turns a figure a quarter circle.
Beginner

What is the result of a $90^\circ$ clockwise rotation of the point $(1, 2)$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a spinning logo with a key point at $(x, y)$. If the logo is rotated $180^\circ$ clockwise, what will be the coordinates of the point after rotation?
Intermediate

Think About This

If a figure is rotated $270^\circ$ clockwise, what is the equivalent counterclockwise rotation?

Advanced

After a $360^\circ$ rotation, what are the coordinates of a point $(a, b)$?

