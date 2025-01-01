Understanding Rotations
Beginner Explanation
A rotation turns a figure around a fixed point called the center of rotation. For example, a $90^\circ$ rotation turns a figure a quarter circle.
1
What is the result of a $90^\circ$ clockwise rotation of the point $(1, 2)$?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a spinning logo with a key point at $(x, y)$. If the logo is rotated $180^\circ$ clockwise, what will be the coordinates of the point after rotation?
3
Think About This
If a figure is rotated $270^\circ$ clockwise, what is the equivalent counterclockwise rotation?
4
After a $360^\circ$ rotation, what are the coordinates of a point $(a, b)$?
