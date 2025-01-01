Understanding The Distance Formula
Use the formula $d = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}$ to find the distance between two points.
What is the distance between points $(1, 2)$ and $(4, 6)$?
Imagine you are measuring the distance between two points in a park at coordinates (2, 3) and (5, 7). Use the formula $d = \sqrt{(x_2 - x_1)^2 + (y_2 - y_1)^2}$ to calculate the distance.
Find the distance between two points on a graph: point A (0, 0) and point B (3, 4).
What is the distance between points $(-1, -1)$ and $(3, 4)$?
