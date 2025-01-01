Skip to main content
A relation is a set of ordered pairs. For example, $R = \{(1,2), (3,4), (5,6)\}$ pairs 1→2, 3→4, 5→6. The domain is $\{1, 3, 5\}$ and the range is $\{2, 4, 6\}$.
Which of the following is an ordered pair?

Teenager Scenario

Consider the relation between hours studied and grades received: $(\text{hours}, \text{grade})$
Think About This

If you have the ordered pairs (2, 3), (4, 5), and (6, 7), what is the domain?

What is the range of the relation defined by the ordered pairs (1, 2), (3, 4), (5, 6)?

