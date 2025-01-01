Understanding x-intercepts of a Quadratic Function
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
To find the x-intercepts of $f(x)=ax^2+bx+c$, set the function equal to zero and factor the quadratic if possible. For example, $x^2-5x+6=(x-2)(x-3)=0$, so x = 2 or x = 3.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What are the x-intercepts of the quadratic function $f(x) = x^2 - x - 6$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A ball is thrown upwards, and its height is modeled by $h(t) = -16t^2 + 32t + 48$. When does it hit the ground?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What happens to the x-intercepts if the discriminant is less than zero in $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the x-intercepts of $f(x) = 2x^2 - 4x + 1$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.