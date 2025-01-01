Skip to main content
x-intercepts of a Quadratic Function

Master x-intercepts of a quadratic function with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding x-intercepts of a Quadratic Function

To find the x-intercepts of $f(x)=ax^2+bx+c$, set the function equal to zero and factor the quadratic if possible. For example, $x^2-5x+6=(x-2)(x-3)=0$, so x = 2 or x = 3.
What are the x-intercepts of the quadratic function $f(x) = x^2 - x - 6$?

A ball is thrown upwards, and its height is modeled by $h(t) = -16t^2 + 32t + 48$. When does it hit the ground?
What happens to the x-intercepts if the discriminant is less than zero in $ax^2 + bx + c = 0$?

Find the x-intercepts of $f(x) = 2x^2 - 4x + 1$.

