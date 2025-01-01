Skip to main content
Solving Linear Inequalities

Master solving linear inequalities with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Linear Inequalities

Beginner Explanation

An inequality is like an equation but uses <, >, ≤, or ≥ instead of =. To solve a simple inequality with the variable already isolated, read the symbol and identify all numbers that satisfy it. For example, x ≤ 3 means all x values up to and including 3: {…,-2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3}. Similarly, x ≥ -4 means all x values from -4 upward. No further steps are required when the coefficient of x is 1.
Solve $2x - 5 < 7$

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If you earn $10$ dollars an hour, how many hours must you work to earn at least $100$ dollars?
What happens if you multiply both sides of $-2x < 4$ by $-1$?

Solve $-3x + 2 \leq 14$

