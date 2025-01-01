Understanding Solving Linear Inequalities
An inequality is like an equation but uses <, >, ≤, or ≥ instead of =. To solve a simple inequality with the variable already isolated, read the symbol and identify all numbers that satisfy it. For example, x ≤ 3 means all x values up to and including 3: {…,-2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3}. Similarly, x ≥ -4 means all x values from -4 upward. No further steps are required when the coefficient of x is 1.
Solve $2x - 5 < 7$
Teenager Scenario
If you earn $10$ dollars an hour, how many hours must you work to earn at least $100$ dollars?
What happens if you multiply both sides of $-2x < 4$ by $-1$?
Solve $-3x + 2 \leq 14$
