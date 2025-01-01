Solving Linear Inequalities

Beginner Explanation

An inequality is like an equation but uses <, >, ≤, or ≥ instead of =. To solve a simple inequality with the variable already isolated, read the symbol and identify all numbers that satisfy it. For example, x ≤ 3 means all x values up to and including 3: {…,-2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3}. Similarly, x ≥ -4 means all x values from -4 upward. No further steps are required when the coefficient of x is 1.