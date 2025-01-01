Skip to main content
Graphing Inequalities in One Variable

Master graphing inequalities in one variable with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Inequalities in One Variable

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

To graph a simple inequality like x < a or x > b, place an open dot at the boundary point and draw a ray in the direction of the inequality. For x ≤ a or x ≥ b, use a closed dot and draw the ray accordingly.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

Which inequality represents the graph with a closed dot at $3$ and a line extending to the left?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you have less than $20$ dollars to spend. Write the inequality.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Describe the graph of $x ≥ 5$ on a number line, specifying the type of dot at 5 and the direction of the ray.

4

Advanced

Which graph represents the inequality $x > 2$?

