Properties of Equality

Master properties of equality with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Properties of Equality

Beginner Explanation

Reflexive Property: For any real number x, x = x. This tells us every quantity is equal to itself.
Quick Quiz

If $x = 5$, what is $x + 3$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

If you have $\$10$ and your friend has the same amount, and you both buy a snack for $\$2$, how much money do each of you have left?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If $2x = 10$, what is $x$?

Challenge Quiz

If $x^2 = 16$, what is $x$?

