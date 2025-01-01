Skip to main content
Master

Solving Absolute Value Equations

Master solving absolute value equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Absolute Value Equations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line. This value is always positive or zero, for example, $|-3| = 3$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the solution to $|x| = 5$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If a teenager travels $|x|$ miles to school and $|x| = 3$, how far is the school from home?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Solve the equation $|2x - 4| = 6$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Solve for $x$ in $|3x + 2| = 11$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.