Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms

Master combining ("gathering") like terms with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms

Beginner Explanation

Combining like terms simply means to add or subtract terms that have the same variable part.
Which of the following expressions is the simplified form of $2x + 3y - x + y$?

Baking Scenario

If you have $5x$ chocolate chips and your friend gives you another $2x$ chocolate chips, how many do you have in terms of $x$?
Think About This

If $a$ is a constant and $b$ is a variable, can you combine $a$ and $b$?

Which of the following expressions is the simplified form of $3x^2y - 2x^2y + 4xy^2 - xy^2$?

