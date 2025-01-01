Understanding Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms
Combining like terms simply means to add or subtract terms that have the same variable part.
1
Which of the following expressions is the simplified form of $2x + 3y - x + y$?
2
Baking Scenario
If you have $5x$ chocolate chips and your friend gives you another $2x$ chocolate chips, how many do you have in terms of $x$?
3
If $a$ is a constant and $b$ is a variable, can you combine $a$ and $b$?
4
Which of the following expressions is the simplified form of $3x^2y - 2x^2y + 4xy^2 - xy^2$?
Recap
