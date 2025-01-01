Skip to main content
The Number Line

Understanding The Number Line

Imagine a ruler with numbers extending infinitely in both directions; this is the number line with $0$ as the origin.
What is the opposite of $5$ on the number line?

Imagine you're tracking temperature changes over a day. At noon, the temperature is $5^\circ C$, while at midnight, it drops to $-5^\circ C$. How many degrees does the temperature change?
If $x$ is twice the distance from $0$ as $-4$, what is $x$?

Which number is twice as far from $0$ as $-3$ on the same side of $0$?

