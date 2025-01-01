Skip to main content
Master

Sigma Notation of a Series

Master sigma notation of a series with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Sigma Notation of a Series

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Sigma notation uses $\Sigma$ to represent the sum of series in a concise way.
Practice Problems

1

Beginner

What does $\Sigma_{i=1}^{4} i$ equal?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager starts with $3 of pocket money in the first week and receives $1 more each subsequent week for 5 weeks. Represent the total amount received using $\Sigma$ notation and calculate the total.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If the sum of the first $n$ odd numbers is given by $\Sigma_{i=1}^{n} (2i-1)$, find $n$ when the sum is 49.

4

Advanced

What does $\Sigma_{k=1}^{n} (3k - 2)$ equal when $n = 5$?

Recap

