Understanding Sigma Notation of a Series
1
Quick Quiz
Beginner
What does $\Sigma_{i=1}^{4} i$ equal?
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A teenager starts with $3 of pocket money in the first week and receives $1 more each subsequent week for 5 weeks. Represent the total amount received using $\Sigma$ notation and calculate the total.
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
What does $\Sigma_{k=1}^{n} (3k - 2)$ equal when $n = 5$?
