A series is the sum of terms in a sequence, like $3 + 7 + 11 + 15 + 19$.
What is the sum of the series $1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5$?

Calculate the total distance covered if you walk $2$ km on the first day, $4$ km on the second day, and increase by $2$ km each day for $5$ days.
Consider the series $2 + 4 + 8 + \cdots$. What is the sum of the first $n$ terms?

Find the sum of the series $2 + 4 + 6 + \cdots + 50$.

