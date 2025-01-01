Skip to main content
Binomial Series

Understanding Binomial Series

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The binomial series helps us expand expressions of the form $(1+x)^\alpha$ into an infinite series.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the third term in the binomial series expansion of $(1+x)^\alpha$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Physics Scenario

In physics, the binomial series is used to approximate measurements when $x$ is much smaller than $1$. Suppose a physicist uses the binomial series to approximate a measurement. If $x=0.01$ and $\alpha=2$, what will the first three terms of the series be?
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Why does the binomial series converge when $|x|<1$ and diverge when $|x|>1$?

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the approximation of $(1+0.01)^3$ using the first three terms of the binomial series?

Recap

