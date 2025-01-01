Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of a Series
An arithmetic series adds terms by a constant difference $d$. The nth term is $a_n = a_1 + (n - 1)d$, and the sum of the first n terms is $S_n = \frac{n}{2} (a_1 + a_n)$. For example, for 2 + 5 + 8 + 11 + 14, we have $a_1=2$, $a_5=14$, so $S_5 = \frac{5}{2} \times (2 + 14) = 40$.
You save $\$5$ every week and increase by $\$3$ each week. Calculate your savings after 10 weeks.
Consider a geometric series with first term $a_1 = 3$ and common ratio $r = 2$. Find the sum of the first 5 terms.
