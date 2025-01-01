Understanding Sum of the First n Terms of an Arithmetic Sequence
In an arithmetic sequence, the sum of the first $n$ terms can be found using $S_n = \frac{n}{2} \cdot (a_1 + a_n)$.
1
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you save $\$5$ on the first day, $\$10$ on the second day, and continue saving in this pattern. How much will you have saved by the end of 30 days?
Consider a sequence where each term increases by $3$. What is the sum of the first $n$ terms if $a_1 = 4$ and $a_n = 31$?
Find the sum of the first 50 terms of an arithmetic sequence where $a_1 = 3$ and the common difference is $5$.
