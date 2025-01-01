Skip to main content
Master

Place Value: Decimals

Master place value: decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Place Value: Decimals

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Decimals use digits to the right of a decimal point to represent fractions. For example, in 0.5, the 5 is in the tenths place and means five tenths (5/10). In 0.75, the 7 is in the tenths place (7/10) and the 5 is in the hundredths place (5/100).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the decimal representation of $\frac{7}{10}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $\$3.26$ and spend $\$1.50$. How much money do you have left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What fraction is equivalent to the decimal $0.125$?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the decimal representation of $\frac{123}{1000}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.