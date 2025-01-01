Understanding Place Value: Decimals
Decimals use digits to the right of a decimal point to represent fractions. For example, in 0.5, the 5 is in the tenths place and means five tenths (5/10). In 0.75, the 7 is in the tenths place (7/10) and the 5 is in the hundredths place (5/100).
What is the decimal representation of $\frac{7}{10}$?
Teenager Scenario
You have $\$3.26$ and spend $\$1.50$. How much money do you have left?
What is the decimal representation of $\frac{123}{1000}$?
