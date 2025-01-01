Skip to main content
Master

Operations with Decimals

Master operations with decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Operations with Decimals

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Addition/Subtraction: Write the numbers so their decimal points are one under the other, fill in any missing zeros, then add or subtract just as you would with whole numbers.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $3.5 + 2.7$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $12.5$ dollars and spend $7.3$ dollars. How much is left?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If you multiply $0.4$ by $2.5$, what is the result?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the result of $12.44 \div 0.4$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.