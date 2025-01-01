Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Unlike Denominators
When adding or subtracting fractions with unlike denominators, find the least common multiple of the denominators and make them the same.
1
What is the sum of $\frac{1}{3}$ and $\frac{2}{5}$?
2
Baking Scenario
You're baking a cake and the recipe calls for $\frac{2}{3}$ cup of sugar. You've already put in $\frac{1}{4}$ cup. How much more do you need to add?
Think About This
If I have $\frac{1}{2}$ of a pizza and you have $\frac{1}{3}$ of a pizza, who has more?
What is the result when you subtract $\frac{2}{5}$ from $\frac{3}{4}$?
