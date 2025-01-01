Skip to main content
Master

Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Unlike Denominators

Master adding and subtracting fractions with unlike denominators with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Fractions with Unlike Denominators

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When adding or subtracting fractions with unlike denominators, find the least common multiple of the denominators and make them the same.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sum of $\frac{1}{3}$ and $\frac{2}{5}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Baking Scenario

You're baking a cake and the recipe calls for $\frac{2}{3}$ cup of sugar. You've already put in $\frac{1}{4}$ cup. How much more do you need to add?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If I have $\frac{1}{2}$ of a pizza and you have $\frac{1}{3}$ of a pizza, who has more?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the result when you subtract $\frac{2}{5}$ from $\frac{3}{4}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.