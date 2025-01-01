Skip to main content
Comparing Decimals

Master comparing decimals with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Comparing Decimals

Beginner Explanation

Two decimals are compared by checking the integer part first, then the decimal part. If needed, we add zeroes to the shorter decimal to make them of equal length.
Quick Quiz

Which is greater, $7.8$ or $7.099$?

Real-World Problem

Shopping Scenario

You are shopping and see two deals for a bag of oranges. One store sells it for $\$7.8$ per bag and another store sells it for $\$7.099$ per bag. Which store offers the cheaper deal?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Arrange the numbers $7.8$, $7.099$, and $7.8$ in ascending order.

Challenge Quiz

Which is smaller, $0.09$ or $0.009$?

