Comparing Decimals

Two decimals are compared by checking the integer part first, then the decimal part. If needed, we add zeroes to the shorter decimal to make them of equal length.
Which is greater, $7.8$ or $7.099$?
Shopping Scenario
You are shopping and see two deals for a bag of oranges. One store sells it for $\$7.8$ per bag and another store sells it for $\$7.099$ per bag. Which store offers the cheaper deal?
Arrange the numbers $7.8$, $7.099$, and $7.8$ in ascending order.
Which is smaller, $0.09$ or $0.009$?
