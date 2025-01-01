Skip to main content
Master

Powers of 10

Master powers of 10 with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Powers of 10

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A power of 10 tells us how many times to multiply 10 by itself. For example, 10^3 means 10 × 10 × 10 = 1000. Notice that 10^0 = 1 because multiplying zero times leaves just 1.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is $10^3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are calculating the distance from Earth to a distant star which is $10^{16}$ kilometers.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What numerical value does $10^{-3}$ represent, and why is it useful for measurements like millimeters?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following is equal to $10^5 \times 10^{-2}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.