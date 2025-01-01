Understanding Powers of 10
A power of 10 tells us how many times to multiply 10 by itself. For example, 10^3 means 10 × 10 × 10 = 1000. Notice that 10^0 = 1 because multiplying zero times leaves just 1.
What is $10^3$?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are calculating the distance from Earth to a distant star which is $10^{16}$ kilometers.
What numerical value does $10^{-3}$ represent, and why is it useful for measurements like millimeters?
Which of the following is equal to $10^5 \times 10^{-2}$?
