Coplanar

Understanding Coplanar

In geometry, when we say points or lines are coplanar, we mean they exist or lie in the same plane.
1

Beginner

Are the points A(1,2,3), B(4,5,6), and C(7,8,9) coplanar?

2

Intermediate

Are the points A(1,2,3), B(4,5,6), C(7,8,9), and D(10,11,12) coplanar?

