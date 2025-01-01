Key Definition Coplanar points or lines are said to be coplanar if they lie in the same plane.

Important Notes • If points or lines lie in different planes, they are non-coplanar.

• Two lines that do not intersect and are not coplanar are called skew lines.

Mathematical Notation Standard point/plane labels (A, B, C; plane π, etc.) are sufficient. Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The concept of coplanar and non-coplanar is fundamental in understanding the 3-dimensional space in geometry.