Understanding Input-Output Tables
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
An input-output table organizes x and y values so you can see how a function works step-by-step. For example, for the function y = 3x + 1:
• Compute y when x = 0: y = 3·0 + 1 = 1
• Compute y when x = 1: y = 3·1 + 1 = 4
• Compute y when x = 2: y = 3·2 + 1 = 7
Then list these in a table:
| x | y |
|---|---|
| 0 | 1 |
| 1 | 4 |
| 2 | 7 |
Each row corresponds to an ordered pair: (0,1), (1,4), (2,7). This simple table helps you plot points and see how y changes as x increases.
• Compute y when x = 0: y = 3·0 + 1 = 1
• Compute y when x = 1: y = 3·1 + 1 = 4
• Compute y when x = 2: y = 3·2 + 1 = 7
Then list these in a table:
| x | y |
|---|---|
| 0 | 1 |
| 1 | 4 |
| 2 | 7 |
Each row corresponds to an ordered pair: (0,1), (1,4), (2,7). This simple table helps you plot points and see how y changes as x increases.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the output of $y = 3x + 1$ when $x = 2$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A phone plan charges $y = 2x + 10$ dollars per month where $x$ is the number of data gigs used. How much is the bill for 5 gigs?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine the function rule if the input-output table has pairs $(0, 3)$, $(1, 5)$, $(2, 7)$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
If $y = 4x - 2$, what is $y$ when $x = 3.5$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.