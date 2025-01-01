Skip to main content
Input-Output Tables

Understanding Input-Output Tables

Beginner Explanation

An input-output table organizes x and y values so you can see how a function works step-by-step. For example, for the function y = 3x + 1:
• Compute y when x = 0: y = 3·0 + 1 = 1
• Compute y when x = 1: y = 3·1 + 1 = 4
• Compute y when x = 2: y = 3·2 + 1 = 7
Then list these in a table:
| x | y |
|---|---|
| 0 | 1 |
| 1 | 4 |
| 2 | 7 |
Each row corresponds to an ordered pair: (0,1), (1,4), (2,7). This simple table helps you plot points and see how y changes as x increases.
Practice Problems

What is the output of $y = 3x + 1$ when $x = 2$?

Teenager Scenario

A phone plan charges $y = 2x + 10$ dollars per month where $x$ is the number of data gigs used. How much is the bill for 5 gigs?
Think About This

Determine the function rule if the input-output table has pairs $(0, 3)$, $(1, 5)$, $(2, 7)$.

If $y = 4x - 2$, what is $y$ when $x = 3.5$?

