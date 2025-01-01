Skip to main content
Writing Number Patterns in Function Notation

Master writing number patterns in function notation with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Writing Number Patterns in Function Notation

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers where each term increases by a constant amount called the common difference, d. We write functions like $f(x) = x + d$ to represent this, where x is the term number. For example, if d = 3, then f(1) = 1 + 3 = 4 gives the first term, f(2) = 2 + 3 = 5 gives the second term, and so on. This notation helps us quickly find any term in the sequence without listing all previous terms.
1

Beginner

What is the function for the sequence: 3, 7, 11, 15?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You save $5 every week. What function represents your savings after x weeks?
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the 100th term of the sequence 2, 10, 18, 26,...

4

Advanced

What is the 50th term of the sequence given by $f(x) = 3x - 2$?

Recap

