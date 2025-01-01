Skip to main content
Ordered Pair

Understanding Ordered Pair

Beginner Explanation

An ordered pair is represented as $(x, y)$.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Which of the following is an ordered pair?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are plotting your friend's house location on a map using coordinates $(3, 4)$.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Why is the order important in an ordered pair $(x, y)$?

Recap

