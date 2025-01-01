Skip to main content
Graphing Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Master graphing exponential and logarithmic functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Exponential functions grow by multiplying the previous value by the base, whereas logarithmic functions return the exponent needed to reach a given value from the base.
What is the base of the function $y = 3^x$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a bacteria culture that doubles every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, how many will there be in 5 hours?
If $y = \log_2{x}$ and $y = 3$, what is $x$?

For the function $y = \log_{10}{x}$, which of the following is true?

