Understanding Graphing Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential functions grow by multiplying the previous value by the base, whereas logarithmic functions return the exponent needed to reach a given value from the base.
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a bacteria culture that doubles every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, how many will there be in 5 hours?
Think About This
If $y = \log_2{x}$ and $y = 3$, what is $x$?
For the function $y = \log_{10}{x}$, which of the following is true?
