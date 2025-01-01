Understanding Geometric Probability
The basic idea is to find the chance of a point landing in a specific section of a line or shape using ratios, such as $\frac{\text{Length of } \overline{PR}}{\text{Length of } \overline{PQ}}$.
If $\overline{PQ} = 10$ and $\overline{PR} = 4$, what is the probability that a randomly selected point on $\overline{PQ}$ is on $\overline{PR}$?
Imagine a skateboarder trying to land on a specific part of a ramp. The ramp is $20$ feet long, and the desired landing area is $5$ feet. What is the probability they land in the correct area?
A dartboard has a bullseye with a radius of $2$ inches, while the total board's radius is $10$ inches. What is the probability of hitting the bullseye?
A circular lawn has a radius of $15$ meters. A circular pond with a radius of $5$ meters is at the center. What is the probability that a randomly thrown stone lands on the lawn but not in the pond?
