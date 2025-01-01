Skip to main content
Master

Geometric Probability

Master geometric probability with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Geometric Probability

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The basic idea is to find the chance of a point landing in a specific section of a line or shape using ratios, such as $\frac{\text{Length of } \overline{PR}}{\text{Length of } \overline{PQ}}$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

If $\overline{PQ} = 10$ and $\overline{PR} = 4$, what is the probability that a randomly selected point on $\overline{PQ}$ is on $\overline{PR}$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a skateboarder trying to land on a specific part of a ramp. The ramp is $20$ feet long, and the desired landing area is $5$ feet. What is the probability they land in the correct area?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

A dartboard has a bullseye with a radius of $2$ inches, while the total board's radius is $10$ inches. What is the probability of hitting the bullseye?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A circular lawn has a radius of $15$ meters. A circular pond with a radius of $5$ meters is at the center. What is the probability that a randomly thrown stone lands on the lawn but not in the pond?

Recap

Watch & Learn

