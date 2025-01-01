Skip to main content
Master

Probability Distribution

Master probability distribution with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Probability Distribution

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A probability distribution assigns a probability to each outcome of a random experiment. For a fair six-sided die, each face 1–6 has probability $1/6$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the probability of getting heads at least once when tossing a coin twice? $X = 0, 1, 2$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are tossing a fair die. What is the probability of rolling a number greater than 4? $P(X \gt 4)$
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a bag with 3 red, 2 blue, and 5 green marbles. What is the probability of picking a red marble? $P(\text{Red})$

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

A box contains 4 red, 3 blue, and 3 yellow balls. What is the probability of picking two red balls in a row without replacement? $P(\text{Two Reds})$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.