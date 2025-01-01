Understanding Probability Distribution
A probability distribution assigns a probability to each outcome of a random experiment. For a fair six-sided die, each face 1–6 has probability $1/6$.
1
2
Imagine you are tossing a fair die. What is the probability of rolling a number greater than 4? $P(X \gt 4)$
Consider a bag with 3 red, 2 blue, and 5 green marbles. What is the probability of picking a red marble? $P(\text{Red})$
A box contains 4 red, 3 blue, and 3 yellow balls. What is the probability of picking two red balls in a row without replacement? $P(\text{Two Reds})$
