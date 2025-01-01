Skip to main content
Using Probabilities to Make Fair Decisions

Using Probabilities to Make Fair Decisions

A fair decision gives each option the same chance. For n options, each has probability $1/n$. For example, a six-sided die gives each face a $1/6$ chance.
Which method ensures a fair decision for choosing a captain among 6 players?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are organizing a game night and need to choose a game leader fairly among 8 friends. Question: Propose a method and calculate the probability for each friend.
Think About This

Consider a spinner with three colors — red (probability 0.5), blue (0.3), and green (0.2). How would you adjust the system to make it fair among the three colors?

In a game with multiple outcomes, how can you calculate the expected value to determine fairness?

