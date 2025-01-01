Skip to main content
Exponential Regression

Master exponential regression with interactive lessons, including scatterplots and best-fit curves to model data of the form y = a b^x. Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exponential Regression

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Exponential regression finds an exponential function of the form $y = a b^x$ that best fits a given data set, giving insight into constant-percentage growth or decay.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the initial value in the function $y = 2 \times 3^x$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Bacteria Growth Scenario

A population of bacteria triples every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, express this growth using exponential regression.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Explore how the function $y = a \times b^x$ changes if $b$ is between 0 and 1.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In the function $y = 5 \times (0.5)^x$, what does $0.5$ represent?

Recap

