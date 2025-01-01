Understanding Exponential Regression
Exponential regression finds an exponential function of the form $y = a b^x$ that best fits a given data set, giving insight into constant-percentage growth or decay.
1
What is the initial value in the function $y = 2 \times 3^x$?
2
Bacteria Growth Scenario
A population of bacteria triples every hour. If you start with 100 bacteria, express this growth using exponential regression.
Think About This
Explore how the function $y = a \times b^x$ changes if $b$ is between 0 and 1.
In the function $y = 5 \times (0.5)^x$, what does $0.5$ represent?
