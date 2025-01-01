Understanding Word Problems: Expected Value
Simple explanation with $\text{EV} = \sum (\text{value} \times \text{probability})$
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A game has a $20\%$ chance of winning $\$50$ and an $80\%$ chance of losing $\$10$. Calculate the Expected Value.
Intermediate
Think About This
You invest in a project with $30\%$ chance of gaining $\$200$ and $70\%$ chance of losing $\$50$. Is this a good investment?
A raffle ticket costs $\$10$. There's a $5\%$ chance to win $\$200$ and a $95\%$ chance to win nothing. What is the Expected Value?
