Word Problems: Expected Value

Master word problems: expected value with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Word Problems: Expected Value

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $\text{EV} = \sum (\text{value} \times \text{probability})$
1

Beginner

What is the Expected Value if you have a 50% chance to win $\$100$ and 50% chance to lose $\$50$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A game has a $20\%$ chance of winning $\$50$ and an $80\%$ chance of losing $\$10$. Calculate the Expected Value.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

You invest in a project with $30\%$ chance of gaining $\$200$ and $70\%$ chance of losing $\$50$. Is this a good investment?

4

Advanced

A raffle ticket costs $\$10$. There's a $5\%$ chance to win $\$200$ and a $95\%$ chance to win nothing. What is the Expected Value?

