Expected Value

Master expected value with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Expected Value

Beginner Explanation

Expected value is like an average but considers probabilities: $E(x) = \sum x_i P(x_i)$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the expected value of rolling a die if you earn $1 for an odd number and $2 for an even number?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine playing a game where you win $5 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$ and lose $3 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$. What is the expected value of the game?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

In a lottery, you have a probability of $\frac{1}{1000}$ to win $1000, otherwise you lose $1. What is the expected value of playing the lottery?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A game pays $10 with a probability of $\frac{1}{4}$, $5 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$, and $0 with a probability of $\frac{1}{4}$. What is the expected value of this game?

Recap

