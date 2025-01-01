Understanding Expected Value
Expected value is like an average but considers probabilities: $E(x) = \sum x_i P(x_i)$.
What is the expected value of rolling a die if you earn $1 for an odd number and $2 for an even number?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine playing a game where you win $5 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$ and lose $3 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$. What is the expected value of the game?
Think About This
In a lottery, you have a probability of $\frac{1}{1000}$ to win $1000, otherwise you lose $1. What is the expected value of playing the lottery?
A game pays $10 with a probability of $\frac{1}{4}$, $5 with a probability of $\frac{1}{2}$, and $0 with a probability of $\frac{1}{4}$. What is the expected value of this game?
