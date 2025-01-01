Understanding Probability Models
concept.
Probability models use a sample space and assign probabilities to events. Example: flipping a coin has a sample space $\{H, T\}$.
What is the probability of landing heads when flipping a coin? $S = \{H, T\}$
Imagine you are predicting the weather. If there is a $70\%$ chance of rain, what is the probability it won't rain?
Consider a dice game where rolling a $6$ wins. Calculate the probability of winning.
In a card game, what is the probability of drawing an Ace from a standard deck? $P(Ace)$
