A sample space is the list of all possible outcomes of an experiment, like ${H, T}$ for a coin flip.
1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the sample space for rolling a six-sided die?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A teenager has a bag with 3 red, 2 blue, and 5 green marbles. What is the sample space when drawing one marble?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a deck of cards. What is the sample space when drawing one card?

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the sample space for flipping two coins?

