Skip to main content
Master

Parallel and Perpendicular Lines

Master parallel and perpendicular lines with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Parallel and Perpendicular Lines

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Parallel lines have the same slope: $m_1 = m_2$
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which line below is parallel to $y = 2x + 3$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a skate park. You want two ramps that are perpendicular to each other. If one ramp is expressed by the line $y = \frac{1}{3}x + 2$, what should be the slope of the other ramp?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given two lines, $y = -2x + 5$ and $y = \frac{1}{2}x - 3$, are these lines parallel, perpendicular, or neither?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following pairs of lines are perpendicular? $y = x + 1$ and $y = -x + 4$

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.