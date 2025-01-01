Understanding Parallel and Perpendicular Lines
Parallel lines have the same slope: $m_1 = m_2$
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a skate park. You want two ramps that are perpendicular to each other. If one ramp is expressed by the line $y = \frac{1}{3}x + 2$, what should be the slope of the other ramp?
Think About This
Given two lines, $y = -2x + 5$ and $y = \frac{1}{2}x - 3$, are these lines parallel, perpendicular, or neither?
Which of the following pairs of lines are perpendicular? $y = x + 1$ and $y = -x + 4$
