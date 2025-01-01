y-Intercepts

Key Definition The y-intercept of a graph is the point where the graph crosses the y-axis. In the equation $y = mx + b$ , the y-intercept is $b$ .

Important Notes • A linear function has at most one y-intercept.

• In the equation $y = mx + b$ , $b$ is the y-intercept.

• $y = ax^2 + bx + c$ have y-intercept $c$ . Quadratic equations in the formhave y-intercept

• The y-intercept is where $x = 0$ .

• On a graph, the y-intercept is the point $(0, b)$ .

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ or $*$ represents multiplication $\div$ or $/$ represents division $y = mx + b$ is the is the slope-intercept form of a linear equation Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The y-intercept is determined by setting $x = 0$ in the equation, isolating the constant term as the y-value.