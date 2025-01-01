Understanding y-Intercepts
The y-intercept is the point on the y-axis where a line crosses, represented by $b$ in $y = mx + b$.
1
What is the y-intercept of the line $y = 2x + 3$?
2
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is designed with the equation $y = -0.5x + 4$. What is the y-intercept and what does it represent?
3
4
Recap
