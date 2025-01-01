Skip to main content
Master

y-Intercepts

Master y-intercepts with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding y-Intercepts

Watch & Learn

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

The y-intercept is the point on the y-axis where a line crosses, represented by $b$ in $y = mx + b$.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the y-intercept of the line $y = 2x + 3$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboard ramp is designed with the equation $y = -0.5x + 4$. What is the y-intercept and what does it represent?
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Given the quadratic equation $y = x^2 - 4x + 7$, find the y-intercept.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

For the function $y = 3x^2 - 2x + 5$, what is the y-intercept?

Recap

Watch & Learn

