Distance Between Parallel Lines

Understanding Distance Between Parallel Lines

The distance is simply the length of the perpendicular segment between the lines. Use $d = \frac{|c_2 - c_1|}{\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}}$.
What is the distance between the lines $6x + 8y = 6$ and $6x + 8y = 26$?

Imagine a situation where two parallel roads are represented by the equations $3x + 4y = 12$ and $3x + 4y = 36$.
Prove that the distance formula is consistent for any pair of parallel lines.

Find the distance between $2x + 3y = 10$ and $2x + 3y = 22$.

