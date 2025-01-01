Understanding Distance Between Parallel Lines
The distance is simply the length of the perpendicular segment between the lines. Use $d = \frac{|c_2 - c_1|}{\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}}$.
What is the distance between the lines $6x + 8y = 6$ and $6x + 8y = 26$?
Imagine a situation where two parallel roads are represented by the equations $3x + 4y = 12$ and $3x + 4y = 36$.
Find the distance between $2x + 3y = 10$ and $2x + 3y = 22$.
