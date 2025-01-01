Skip to main content
Point-Slope Form

Master point-slope form with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Point-Slope Form

Beginner Explanation

In simple terms, the point-slope form is used to write the equation of a line when you know its slope and a point on it: $y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)$.
Practice Problems

What is the equation of a line with a slope of $\frac{-1}{2}$ passing through the point $(-3, 2)$?

Imagine you are designing a skateboard ramp. The slope of the ramp is $\frac{3}{4}$ and it touches the ground at point $(0, 0)$. What is the equation of the ramp?
Given two points on a line, $(1, 4)$ and $(3, 10)$, can you find the equation of the line using point-slope form?

What is the point-slope form of a line passing through $(-2, -1)$ with a slope of $5$?

