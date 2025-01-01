The Midpoint Formula

Beginner Explanation

A midpoint is the point exactly halfway between two endpoints on a coordinate plane. For two points $(x_1, y_1)$ and $(x_2, y_2)$ , you average the coordinates using the formula $( (x_1 + x_2) / 2 , (y_1 + y_2) / 2 )$ . For example, for the points $(-1, 2)$ and $(3, 4)$ , compute x: (-1+3)/2 = 1 and y: (2+4)/2 = 3 to get the midpoint $(1, 3)$ .