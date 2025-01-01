Understanding The Midpoint Formula
A midpoint is the point exactly halfway between two endpoints on a coordinate plane. For two points $(x_1, y_1)$ and $(x_2, y_2)$, you average the coordinates using the formula $( (x_1 + x_2) / 2 , (y_1 + y_2) / 2 )$. For example, for the points $(-1, 2)$ and $(3, 4)$, compute x: (-1+3)/2 = 1 and y: (2+4)/2 = 3 to get the midpoint $(1, 3)$.
What is the midpoint of the points $(-1, 2)$ and $(3, 4)$?
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard ramp is built between two points on a coordinate plane, $(2, 3)$ and $(6, 7)$. Find the position of the midpoint.
Given a line segment with endpoints $(-3, -2)$ and $(5, 10)$, what is the midpoint?
For the endpoints $(x_1, y_1) = (7, -5)$ and $(x_2, y_2) = (-3, 9)$, find the midpoint.
