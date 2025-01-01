Understanding Intersecting Secants Theorem
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
If two lines intersect a circle, forming secants, then $MN \cdot MO$ equals $MP \cdot MQ$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If $MN = 10$, $NO = 17$, and $MP = 9$, find $PQ$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Two secant segments are drawn from point M to a circular field: one passes through N and O, and the other through P and Q. Here MN is the external segment and NO the internal part of the first secant; MP is the external segment and PQ the internal part of the second. If MN = 6 and NO = 8 (so MO = 14), and MP = 3, find the length PQ (the rope segment inside the field).
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Two secants from an exterior point M intersect a circle at N, O and at P, Q respectively. Given MN = 8 cm, NO = 2 cm (so MO = 10 cm), and MP = 5 cm, find the length PQ.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Determine $PQ$ given MN = 8 (external), NO = 15 (internal, so MO = 23), and MP = 10 (external).
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.