Intersecting Secants Theorem

Understanding Intersecting Secants Theorem

Beginner Explanation

If two lines intersect a circle, forming secants, then $MN \cdot MO$ equals $MP \cdot MQ$.
Quick Quiz

If $MN = 10$, $NO = 17$, and $MP = 9$, find $PQ$.

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

Two secant segments are drawn from point M to a circular field: one passes through N and O, and the other through P and Q. Here MN is the external segment and NO the internal part of the first secant; MP is the external segment and PQ the internal part of the second. If MN = 6 and NO = 8 (so MO = 14), and MP = 3, find the length PQ (the rope segment inside the field).
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Two secants from an exterior point M intersect a circle at N, O and at P, Q respectively. Given MN = 8 cm, NO = 2 cm (so MO = 10 cm), and MP = 5 cm, find the length PQ.

Challenge Quiz

Determine $PQ$ given MN = 8 (external), NO = 15 (internal, so MO = 23), and MP = 10 (external).

