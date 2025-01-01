Intersecting Secants Theorem

Teenager Scenario

Two secant segments are drawn from point M to a circular field: one passes through N and O, and the other through P and Q. Here MN is the external segment and NO the internal part of the first secant; MP is the external segment and PQ the internal part of the second. If MN = 6 and NO = 8 (so MO = 14), and MP = 3, find the length PQ (the rope segment inside the field).