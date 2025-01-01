Understanding Geometric Sequences
A geometric sequence is a list where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed number called the common ratio. For example, in $2, 6, 18, ...$ each term is multiplied by $3$. The formula for the $n$th term is $a_n = a_1 × r^{n-1}$.
You invest $\$1000$ in a bank with an annual interest rate of $5%$. Find the amount after 3 years, assuming interest compounds annually.
Consider a bouncy ball dropped from $10$ feet. Each bounce reaches $0.6$ of the previous height. How high is the ball on the third bounce?
Find the fifth term of the sequence $5, 15, 45, ...$.
