Skip to main content
Master

Geometric Sequences

Master geometric sequences with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Geometric Sequences

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A geometric sequence is a list where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a fixed number called the common ratio. For example, in $2, 6, 18, ...$ each term is multiplied by $3$. The formula for the $n$th term is $a_n = a_1 × r^{n-1}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the common ratio in the sequence $2, 6, 18, 54, ...$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You invest $\$1000$ in a bank with an annual interest rate of $5%$. Find the amount after 3 years, assuming interest compounds annually.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a bouncy ball dropped from $10$ feet. Each bounce reaches $0.6$ of the previous height. How high is the ball on the third bounce?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Find the fifth term of the sequence $5, 15, 45, ...$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.