Comparing Linear, Polynomial, and Exponential Growth

Master comparing linear, polynomial, and exponential growth with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Comparing Linear, Polynomial, and Exponential Growth

Beginner Explanation

Linear growth refers to an increase at a constant rate, generally of the form $y = m x + b$, represented by a straight line when graphed.
Which function represents exponential growth?

Population Growth Scenario

In a certain town, the population has been growing exponentially. If the population is represented by $y = 2^x$, where $x$ is the number of years, explain why this population grows faster compared to a town with linear growth represented by $y = x$?
Think About This

Given the functions $y = x$, $y = x^4$, and $y = 2^x$, at what point does exponential growth overtake polynomial growth?

