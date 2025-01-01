Understanding Comparing Linear, Polynomial, and Exponential Growth
Linear growth refers to an increase at a constant rate, generally of the form $y = m x + b$, represented by a straight line when graphed.
Population Growth Scenario
In a certain town, the population has been growing exponentially. If the population is represented by $y = 2^x$, where $x$ is the number of years, explain why this population grows faster compared to a town with linear growth represented by $y = x$?
Advanced Challenge
Think About This
Given the functions $y = x$, $y = x^4$, and $y = 2^x$, at what point does exponential growth overtake polynomial growth?
