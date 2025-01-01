Understanding Parent Graphs
Parent graphs are the simplest forms of functions before any transformations. For example, the parent graph of a linear function is y = mx + b, which appears as a straight line with slope m and intercept b. The parent graph of a quadratic function is y = x^2, a U-shaped parabola symmetric about the y-axis. Recognizing these basic shapes helps you understand how lines and parabolas behave.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following equations represents a linear function?
1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboarder jumps off a ramp. His height $h$ in meters can be modeled by $h = -5t^2 + 10t + 1$, where $t$ is time in seconds. What is the maximum height he reaches?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine if the function $f(x) = x^2 - 4x + 4$ is a transformation of the parent graph $y = x^2$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which function represents an exponential growth? $y = 2^x$ or $y = x^2$
1 question remaining.
