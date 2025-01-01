Skip to main content
Understanding Parent Graphs

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Parent graphs are the simplest forms of functions before any transformations. For example, the parent graph of a linear function is y = mx + b, which appears as a straight line with slope m and intercept b. The parent graph of a quadratic function is y = x^2, a U-shaped parabola symmetric about the y-axis. Recognizing these basic shapes helps you understand how lines and parabolas behave.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following equations represents a linear function?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A skateboarder jumps off a ramp. His height $h$ in meters can be modeled by $h = -5t^2 + 10t + 1$, where $t$ is time in seconds. What is the maximum height he reaches?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Determine if the function $f(x) = x^2 - 4x + 4$ is a transformation of the parent graph $y = x^2$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which function represents an exponential growth? $y = 2^x$ or $y = x^2$

Recap

