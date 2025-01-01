Skip to main content
An angle is formed by two rays that share a common endpoint. This common endpoint is called the vertex of the angle.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the measure of the angle formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o'clock?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Football Kick

A football player kicks a football at an angle of $45^\circ$ with the ground. How acute or obtuse is the complementary angle?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If two angles are complementary and one angle is twice the size of the other, what are the measures of the angles?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

How many degrees are in an angle that is $\frac{7}{9}$ of a straight angle?

