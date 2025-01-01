Understanding Angles
An angle is formed by two rays that share a common endpoint. This common endpoint is called the vertex of the angle.
1
What is the measure of the angle formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o'clock?
2
Football Kick
A football player kicks a football at an angle of $45^\circ$ with the ground. How acute or obtuse is the complementary angle?
3
Think About This
If two angles are complementary and one angle is twice the size of the other, what are the measures of the angles?
4
How many degrees are in an angle that is $\frac{7}{9}$ of a straight angle?
