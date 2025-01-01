Skip to main content
Lines, Segments, and Rays

Master lines, segments, and rays with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Lines, Segments, and Rays

Lines, segments, and rays are basic geometric figures. A line is an infinite set of points extending both ways. A segment, like $\overline{AB}$, has two endpoints A and B and a fixed length. A ray, like $\overrightarrow{AB}$, starts at point A and extends infinitely through point B.
Which of the following is a line segment? $\overline{AB}$

Imagine you have a flashlight in a dark room. The beam of light represents a ray because it starts at the flashlight and extends infinitely.
Consider a path that starts at your house and extends to the horizon. Describe this path in terms of geometric concepts.

Which of the following represents a line? $\overleftrightarrow{AB}$

