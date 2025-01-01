Understanding Squares: Area and Perimeter
concept.
A square has four equal sides and four right angles.
1
What is the perimeter of a square with side length $5$?
2
Teenager Scenario
You are designing a square garden with side length $10$ units on a coordinate plane where one corner is at (0,0) and the opposite corner is at (10,10). Calculate the area to know how much soil you need.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Think About This
If the area of a square is $64$ square units, what is the length of one side?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
A square has a diagonal of length $\sqrt{50}$. What is the length of each side?
