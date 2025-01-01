Skip to main content
Squares: Area and Perimeter

Understanding Squares: Area and Perimeter

Beginner Explanation

A square has four equal sides and four right angles.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the perimeter of a square with side length $5$?

Real-World Problem

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a square garden with side length $10$ units on a coordinate plane where one corner is at (0,0) and the opposite corner is at (10,10). Calculate the area to know how much soil you need.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If the area of a square is $64$ square units, what is the length of one side?

Challenge Quiz

A square has a diagonal of length $\sqrt{50}$. What is the length of each side?

Recap

